Woman arrested for drilling nail into head of 10 -year old maid

Officers of Enugu Police Command habe arrested one Mrs. Ifeoma Ezeugwu, for allegedly drilling nails into the head of her 10 years old maid, identified as Miss Chinonye Nneoma Nnadi.

The Enugu state Police Command in a statement by its spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe Ikea, said the woman, 24, and her husband, Jude Ozougwu, 40, were arrested following credible information received on July 2 alleging that a woman in Akonameze Street, at the Thinker’s Corner, Enugu, inflicted injuries on her minor female ward.

Ikea said operatives of the Command swiftly moved to the area where they rescued Chinonye Nneoma Nnadi and arrested the couple.

According to Ikea, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman instructed the Area Commander to take Nneoma to the hospital for treatment after seeing her battered body.