21 missing as boat conveying church members capsizes in Benue

Two persons were rescued and 21 others still missing when a boat conveying members of the Evangelical Church of All Nations (ECAN) capsized on River Benue on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the boat left Ijaha community in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue and was heading to Markurdi, the state capital when the incident happened.

The police command in Benue, confirmed the development in a statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP. Catherine Anene.

“On 05/07/2020 at about 14:30hrs information was received that 23 members of ECAN Church, Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government boarded a boat to attend a conference across River Benue and at midstream, the boat sank.

“The marine police search party was deployed to the scene, where two persons were rescued alive while 21 people are still missing.

“Further developments will be communicated to members of the public as soon as possible,” the statement said.