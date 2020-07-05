The family of late Oyo governor, Abiola Ajimobi said protocol issues and the need to maintain COVID-19 guidelines were the reasons for the inability of deputy governor of the State to gain access to the residence of the deceased for the eight day prayer held for him on Sunday.

Reports on Sunday morning had indicated that the deputy governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan and some Commissioners on his entourage were barred by the Police from entering the premises of the late governor as the Fidau prayer was going on.

Olaniyan and his entourage later left after waiting for some minutes.

But the Ajimobi family, in a statement by Bolaji Tunji, their spokesperson, said the issue was due to lack of adequate information and the need to keep to COVID-19 protocol.

He explained that the family was not aware that the deputy governor was coming for the event with attendance planned for only 30 persons.

He added that the deputy governor had left by the time the family became aware of his presence and all efforts to make him return proved abortive.

The family however apologised to the family for the situation.

Read the full Statement of the family below.