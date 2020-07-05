Akeredolu appoints 2 new aides

Akeredolu appoints 2 new aides

Sunday, July 5, 2020 7:59 pm


Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Mr Oluwole Moneyin and Mrs Charity Thiti, as Special Assistants on special duties and women mobilisation respectively.

Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement on Sunday in Akure said the appointments were to further strengthen the administration for optimum performance.

He further said the governor wished the new appointees the best of luck in their new positions.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Police confirm kidnap of Delta NLC Chairman
    12 mins ago

    Protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore
    20 mins ago

    Rivers APC crises: Aguma remains chairman – Sen. Abe
    26 mins ago

    2 dead, 8 wounded in U.S. nightclub shooting
    45 mins ago

    Sharia Police confiscates 100 cartons of alcohol in Kano
    1 hour ago

    35 facts about billionaire fraudster, Hushpuppi
    2 hours ago

    Appeal Court Judgement: Lanlege congratulates Governor Bello
    3 hours ago

    Arik Air resumes domestic flights July 8