APC stakeholders pass “Vote of Confidence” on Gov. Fayemi

All Progressives Congress(APC) stakeholders in Ekiti state have passed a “Vote of Confidence” on Gov. Kayode Fayemi and the state executives of the party.

This was contained in a communique at the end of their meeting signed by the state Public Relations Officer( PRO) of the party Mr Ade Ajayi in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

Ajayi said that the gathering which was regarded as a family affair was the highest caucus meeting of the party.

“A vote of confidence was passed on Gov. Kayode Fayemi after a review of the projects carried out by his administration.

“The projects include roads , water, renovation of primary and secondary schools, sinking of boreholes across the schools and infrastructural development.

“Others are airport project and other life-touching activities, which includes his giant stride in agriculture, health, social investment as well as attraction of investments, both foreign and national.

” The rest are making Ekiti proud as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum(NGF), as well as playing a leadership role at the national level,” he said.

Ajayi added:”A vote of confidence was also passed on the party executives from the state to ward level for winning all elections conducted so far, including the presidential, national and states assembly, as well as local government elections.

“The National and State Assembly members equally expressed their support for the Governor and the party executives from state to the ward level.

“In line with President Mohamamdu Buhari’s directive, stakeholders resolved that all matters in court against the party at all levels should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

” That the Code of Conduct for all political appointees and elected officials should be strictly adhered to.

“That forthwith, no negative story should be sponsored against the party in the media. Such action by any member shall be viewed as “anti-party.”

He said that the meeting agreed that an ad-hoc committee constituted to address all grievances in the party and make recommendations towards solving them.

“The meeting agreed that the stakeholders meeting shall hold every quarter, as well as the State Executive Committee meeting,” Ajayi said.

He said that the stakeholders caucus comprised of the Governor, Deputy Governor, all the party Eecos, former governors, National and State Assembly members (both serving and former) and cabinet members.

He added that others were elected party chairmen, party elders forum and 10 representatives from each local government councils of the state.