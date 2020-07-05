Appeal Court Judgement: Lanlege congratulates Governor Bello

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Lagos based businessman and politician Tayo Lanlege has congratulated the Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello over his multiple victory at the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja. The court on Saturday affirmed Bello’s second term election by the electorate of Kogi State on November 16th 2019.

The five member panel of the Court of Appeal had dismissed the complaints of four political parties and their candidates against Bello’s victory at the polls. The parties are Democratic People’s Party, DPP, Action People’s Party, APP, Social Democratic Party, SDP and People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Lanlege, an aspirant for the Chairmanship of Yagba West Local Government Area, LGA noted that the court verdict is an affirmation that Bello represented the people’s choice at the polls.

He expressed confidence in the Governor’s ability to deliver good government to people of the State in a manner never before witnessed in the Confluence region. He noted that as a father to all, it is time for his opponents in other political parties to join hands with the governor in the people’s interest.

“No voice can be more eloquent than the voice of God. The judiciary has once again spoken and affirmed Bello as the choice of the common man of Kogi State. I rejoice with him and request for the cooperation of all with the Governor to achieve Kogi of our dream.’ Lanlege said.