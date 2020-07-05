Benue Vice-Chairman on COVID-19 committee dies

The Vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge, has died of Coronavirus complications.

The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) through a text message in Makurdi.

NAN reports that Achinge, also Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University (BENSU), Makurdi, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, Plateau State, where he was taken for treatment.

In his response to a text message from NAN correspondent seeking confirmation of the incident, the commissioner replied “yes”.

The late professor of medicine died after battling with COVID-19 pandemic.