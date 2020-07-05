Benue Vice-Chairman on COVID-19 committee dies

Benue Vice-Chairman on COVID-19 committee dies

Sunday, July 5, 2020 11:16 pm


Prof. Godwin Achinge,

The Vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge, has died of Coronavirus complications.
The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) through a text message in Makurdi.
NAN reports that Achinge, also Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University (BENSU), Makurdi, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, Plateau State, where he was taken for treatment.
In his response to a text message from NAN correspondent seeking confirmation of the incident, the commissioner replied “yes”.
The late professor of medicine died after battling with COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN reports that Gov. Samuel Ortom had on Saturday disclosed that the late don tested positive to COVID-19.

The state daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic showed that the state had total number of 97 cases, out of which 40 were active, 50 discharged, one relocated and six deaths.

