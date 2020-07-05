COVID-19: Global daily figure increases by more than 212,000 – WHO

Sunday, July 5, 2020 10:13 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

The World Health Organisation reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to WHO’s daily report.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28 and deaths have remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. (Reuters/NAN

