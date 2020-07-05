FRSC approves redeployment of senior officers

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has approved immediate redeployment of some senior officers for improved productivity.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Mr Bisi Kazeem disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that the redeployment affected one Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) and six Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM).

“Those affected are-DCM Hyginus Fomsuk, formerly the Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Command Administration and Strategy at the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja.

“He was recently appointed to a new rank of Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Special Duties and External Relations.

“The erstwhile Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS10HQ Sokoto, ACM Kayode Olagunju is to take over in the same position at RS4HQ Jos.

“While ACM Jonas Agu takes over as the new Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS7HQ Abuja.

“Other officers affected are- ACM Imoh Etuk, the erstwhile ZCO RS7HQ Abuja who has been moved to takeover the affairs of Zone RS2HQ Lagos;

“ACM Emmanuel Abe, the former ACM in charge of Personnel in the Department of Administration and Human Resources at the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja is to take charge of Command Administration and Strategy also at the National Headquarters.

“While ACM Mohammed Hussaini formerly ACM in charge of Special Duties and External Relations is now to take over as ACM in charge of Personnel at the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja, ” he said.

Oyeyemi added that ACM Ismaila Kugu who was until now the ACM in charge of Administration at the FRSC National Headquarters would now assume duty as the new Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Zone RS10 Sokoto.

He implored the officers to remain steadfast in their new posting and rededicate themselves to the challenges of moving the Corps to greater heights in line with the prevailing circumstances in the country.

He urged them to continue to focus on ensuring orderliness and discipline among road users in the country, particularly in the face of the current health challenges posed by COVID-19.

The FRSC boss assured members of the public that the Corps would remain committed to supporting the Federal Government in achieving its social and economic goals through safety on the highways.