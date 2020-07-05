Kogi Governorship: PDP heads for Supreme Court

Kogi Governorship: PDP heads for Supreme Court

Sunday, July 5, 2020 8:31 am


Governor Yahaha Bello, APC candidate and Engineer Musa Wada, PDP flagbearer


The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Appeal Court judgement on the Kogi governorship election delivered on Saturday as a travesty of justice.

Kogi State Publicity Secretary of the party, Bode Ogunmola, in a statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday, said the judgment is unacceptable to the party.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello and the APC can run, but it cannot hide from the Supreme Court, where the blood of the innocent people killed in the Kogi Election and the irregularities that characterized the election would be pointed out.”

Ogunmola urged PDP supporters to remain calm and be hopeful. The PDP said the party will never give up until justice is delivered and Engr Musa Wada becomes the Governor of Kogi State, particularly that he was overwhelmingly voted for in the November governorship election.

