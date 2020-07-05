Police confirm kidnap of Delta NLC Chairman

Police confirm kidnap of Delta NLC Chairman

Sunday, July 5, 2020 8:05 pm


Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC

The police have confirmed the abduction of Mr Goodluck Ofobruku, Chairman of Delta chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Saturday night in Asaba.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Asaba, said that Ofobruku was a victim of armed robbery before he was kidnapped at gunpoint.

“The incident was a case of armed robbery and abduction. The gunmen were robbing in the street when the labour leader was driving out of his home.

“They intercepted his car and forcefully abducted him and took him to the nearby bush,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

The police spokesperson, however, said that the command had dispatched its operatives to comb the bushes and rescue the NLC chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Ofobruku was abducted at about 8 pm. on Saturday, while driving out of his house behind the Immigration office on the Ibusa/Asaba road.

The Secretary of NLC in the state, Mr Innocent Ofoyade, told journalists on Sunday that Ofobruku was driving in the congress’s official Toyota Sienna space bus before he was abducted.

“The chairman was on his way out that night to get some drugs when the incident occurred. He was intercepted by the hoodlums along his street and taken away.

“We learnt this morning (Sunday) that the abductors have yet to establish contact with the victim’s family,” Ofoyade said.

