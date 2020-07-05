Rapper Kanye West announces U.S. presidential bid on Twitter

Rapper Kanye West announces U.S. presidential bid on Twitter

Sunday, July 5, 2020 8:36 am


American rapper Kanye West

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

“I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020VISION”.

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the Nov. 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

At one meeting in October 2018, West delivered a rambling, profanity-laden speech in which he discussed alternative universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he said was actually sleep deprivation.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla and another celebrity known for eccentric outbursts, endorsed West’s Twitter post: “You have my full support!” he wrote. (Reuters /NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Kogi Governorship: PDP heads for Supreme Court
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Youth: See Who We Are Waiting For!
    7 hours ago

    Battling Over $50m losses, Cinema Operators Send SOS To Buhari
    9 hours ago

    Suspended NSITF management spent N3.4bn on dodgy contracts – FG
    9 hours ago

    Buhari appoints new Executive Secretary for NCPC
    9 hours ago

    Flood takes over Abeokuta roads, as Ogun River overflows 
    10 hours ago

    Court of Appeal victory: Kogi Speaker congratulates Governor Bello
    12 hours ago

    Re: Wike vindicates Buharists: The Wike that I know