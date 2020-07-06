Akeredolu appoints new SSG

Akeredolu appoints new SSG

Monday, July 6, 2020 4:40 pm


Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appointed Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to replace Ifedayo Abegunde who resigned from the position on Monday.

The Governor announced the appointment on his official Twitter page on Monday said the new SSG will resume immediately.

“Today, I announced the appointment of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to resume immediately following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde,” the governor said.

