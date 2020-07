Alhaji Abdulkadir Inuwa, a former Vice Chairman of the Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), North West, is dead.

Abdulkadir, a member of the recently dissolved National Working Committee of APC died on Monday morning, according to reports.

There were unconfirmed speculations that he died of COVID-19 complications.

Sources in Sokoto said he has been sick for some days before he died on Monday morning.