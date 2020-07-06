APC chieftain, Inuwa Abdulkadir, buried in Sokoto

APC chieftain, Inuwa Abdulkadir, buried in Sokoto

Monday, July 6, 2020 5:25 pm


Inuwa Abulkadiri

The remains of Malam Inuwa Abdulkadir, former National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC) who died on Monday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, has been buried in Sokoto.

The funeral prayer led by the Sokoto State Grand Khadi, Khadi Tambari Usman, was attended by hundreds of Muslim faithful including the state Deputy Governor Alhaji Munir Daniya.

Some of those present were Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida, Secretary to the State Government , Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, members of House of Representative and the state House of Assembly.
Abdulkadir was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) before it was dissolved recently.

He was also a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, and until his death, the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the Sokoto State University.

The deceased aged 54, left behind two wives, and 10 Children.

