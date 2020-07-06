Confusion as DSS arrests Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services on Monday arrested the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Reports indicated that Magu was arrested at the Wuse II office of the DSS on Monday afternoon and is currently undergoing interrogation at the DSS Headquarters In Aso Drive.

However, Tony Amokeodo, spokesperson to the EFCC Chairman told Channels Television that Magu was invited and not arrested by the security agency.

The reasons for the arrest of the anti-graft chief who have received praises from President Muhammadu Buhari and other top officials of government for helping to recover billions of naira for the country in the course of his work are not known at the moment.

There are however speculations that the anti graft agency was arrested for operating a foreign account.

Details later