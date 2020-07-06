Confusion as DSS arrests Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

Confusion as DSS arrests Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

Monday, July 6, 2020 3:09 pm


Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services on Monday arrested the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Reports indicated that Magu was arrested at the Wuse II office of the DSS on Monday afternoon and is currently  undergoing interrogation at the DSS Headquarters In Aso Drive.

However, Tony Amokeodo, spokesperson to the EFCC Chairman told Channels Television that Magu was invited and not arrested by the security agency.

The reasons for the arrest of the anti-graft chief who have received praises from President Muhammadu Buhari and other top officials of government for helping to recover billions of naira for the country in the course of his work are not known at the moment.

There are however speculations that the anti graft agency was arrested for operating a foreign account.

Details later

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Lawmakers, staff of Edo Assembly to undergo compulsory COVID-19 tests
    43 mins ago

    Why DSS arrested acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
    1 hour ago

    Access Bank W Initiative – Creating an enabling Business Environment for Women SMEs
    2 hours ago

    Nuts and bolts of governance
    2 hours ago

    LG fund: EFCC may visit Kogi, as court adjourns conspiracy case
    2 hours ago

    Alleged N544m fraud: Court fixes date for trial of ex-SGF, 6 others
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Campaigns have started officially – INEC
    2 hours ago

    Court remands couple for allegedly inflicting grievous injuries on maid in Enugu