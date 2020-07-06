COVID-19: Wike lifts lockdown on Bonny LGA, Onne community
Monday, July 6, 2020 9:22 pm
*Wike to make broadcast on Wednesday
The Rivers State Government has lifted the lock-down imposed on Bonny Local Government Area and Onne in Eleme Local Government Area with effect from 6 a.m Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
In a state government announcement, Paulinus Nsirim Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications said the Governor Nyesom Wike will also make a state-wide broadcast to the people of the state on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
