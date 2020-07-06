COVID-19: Wike lifts lockdown on Bonny LGA, Onne community

COVID-19: Wike lifts lockdown on Bonny LGA, Onne community

Monday, July 6, 2020 9:22 pm


Wike

 
*Wike to make broadcast on Wednesday
 
The Rivers State Government has lifted the lock-down imposed on Bonny Local Government Area and Onne in Eleme Local Government Area with effect from 6 a.m Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
In a state government announcement, Paulinus Nsirim Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications said the Governor Nyesom Wike will also make a state-wide broadcast to the people of the state on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: 201 health workers test positive in Edo
    4 hours ago

    Edo 2020: APC ‘Il dismantle PDP’s methodology, tactics to win, says Ganduje
    4 hours ago

    APC chieftain, Inuwa Abdulkadir, buried in Sokoto
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Akeredolu tests negative
    4 hours ago

    Magu not arrested, but invited by presidential panel, says EFCC
    5 hours ago

    Akeredolu appoints new SSG
    5 hours ago

    Just in: DSS denies arresting Magu
    5 hours ago

    Lawmakers, staff of Edo Assembly to undergo compulsory COVID-19 tests