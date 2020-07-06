Edo 2020: Campaigns have started officially – INEC

Monday, July 6, 2020 1:57 pm


INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has lifted the ban on campaigns by political parties ahead of the Sept. 19 governorship election the state.

Mr Timidi Wariowei, the INEC Head of Voter Education in Edo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin that the campaigns officially commenced on June 21.

Wariowei said: “Campaigns have officially started in the state. Campaigns starts 90 days to election and it started on June 21.”

Wariowei also disclosed that the office had taken delivery of some non-sensitive materials and distributed same to the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The reason we distributed materials early is because the office we are occupying now has a small storage capacity.

“The storage facility cannot accommodate all the materials, so as the materials come we dispatch to our local government offices.

“The non-sensitive materials we have received so far are not complete so as they come in batches we distribute because of lack of space to keep them,” he said.

According to Wariowei, the total registered voters as at 2019 is 2,210,534, while uncollected PVCs stands at 483,868.

NAN reports that INEC has cleared and displayed list of candidates of 14 registered political parties, including the All Progressives Party and Peoples Democratic Party being the major contenders, ahead of the polls.

