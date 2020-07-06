Just in: DSS denies arresting Magu

Just in: DSS denies arresting Magu

Monday, July 6, 2020 4:17 pm


Ibrahim Magu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that it arrested Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reports in the media early on Monday had indicated that Magu was arrested at the Wuse 2, Abuja office of the anti-graft agency by officials of DSS in a commando style.

Tony Amokeodo, the spokesperson for Magu however said his principal was invited and not arrested by the DSS.

The secret police made the denial in a statement issued by Peter Afunaya, its spokesperson on Monday afternoon.

The EFCC has not spoken on the alleged arrest.

But the DSS in the statement issued in response to enquirers denied arresting Magu.

SEE the full statement below:

The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media. The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D

Public Relations Officer,

Department of State Services,

National Headquarters,

Abuja

6th July, 2020

