Kogi guber: Why Wada will defeat Bello at Supreme Court – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has expressed confidence that its candidate in the Edo governorship election, Engineer Musa Wada will be declared the winner of the November 16 poll at the Supreme Court

The party said this in reaction to Saturday’s unanimous ruling of Court of Appeal judgment which affirmed the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

But the PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbodinyan, its spokesperson claimed that the Appeal Court in its judgment did not take the merit of the evidence which showed that its candidate scored the highest valid votes in the election in the judgment.

Ologbodinyan therefore said the party was optimistic that the Supreme Court would reverse what he described as ‘the injustice done to the party” especially, given the evidence laid, as affirmed by the verdict of Justice Ohimai Obiageli at the Election Tribunal.

He added that the judgment of the Appeal Court would be a major setback to Nigeria’s democratic process if left unchallenged.

“Our party holds that discounting of hard evidence of over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, thuggery, and other irregularities and malpractices used by the APC and compromised INEC officials to manipulate the results of the election would be reviewed at the Supreme Court.

“Justice on any matter is based on the weight of evidence before a court.

“The failure by the Appeal Court to consider key and essential ingredients of evidence before it on their merit, as already admitted and upheld by a judgment of a preceding court, amounted to a frustration of the course of justice in the matter,” PDP said.