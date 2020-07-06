Lagos Boat Mishap: 7 died, 14 rescued as search ends

Monday, July 6, 2020 8:07 am


Officials of LASWA during the rescue operation

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said 14 people were rescued alive and seven died at the end of the rescue operation of a boat mishap on July 5.
Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Ipakodo Jetty during the conclusion of the search and rescue operation at Ipadoko Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu.
He said the search and rescue operations, alongside Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) dive team, started under extremely challenging nightfall conditions, adding that the operations had been concluded on Sunday.
The LASEMA boss said that the incident happened around 8 p.m. on July 3, having departed Ebute-Ero enroute Ikorodu in violation of night time restrictions.

He however reminded the public to abide by the safety regulations of the state, including appropriate usage of life jackets and restrictions on timing and plying of the waterways.

19 passengers and two crew members were aboard the capsised boat, out of which 14 were male and seven female.
The report said that four female were recovered on July 3, when the incident happened, two female each were also recovered on July 4 and July 5.
