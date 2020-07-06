Magu: Malami working against Buhari’s anti-corruption war, says PACAC

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has raised alarm that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami is working against the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

PACAC said this in a statement issued on its behalf by Prof Femi Odekunle in reaction to the controversies over the inivitation of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday to face a presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft agency.

PACAC described the invitation as an outcome of power play in the corridors of power in which the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami is the arrow head.

PACAC, a body set up in 2015 with the mandate to advise the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the prosecution of the war against corruption said Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent of a power bloc that is not really interested in, or in support of, Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.

He said this conclusion was reached after he discussed with the Chairman of PACAC and some other members of the body.

He listed the confirmation of Magu as well as recent memo by Malami concerning alleged corrupt practices by the acting EFCC chairman along with his own nominations for the replacement as examples of the fact that the AGF has been working against the President’s anti-corruption war.