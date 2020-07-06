Magu not arrested, but invited by presidential panel, says EFCC

Just like the Department of State Services, DSS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Monday denied that its Acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu was arrested.

Media reports had indicated that Magu was arrested on Monday in a commando style by operatives of DSS at the Wuse 2, Abuja office of the anti-graft agency.

But Tony Amokeodo, the spokesperson for the anti-graft czar had told the media that his principal was not arrested but invited by the DSS.

DSS had also in a statement by Peter Afunaya, its spokesperson, denied that the Acting EFCC Chairman was arrested by its operatives.

While also denying that Magu was arrested by DSS, Dele Oyewale, spokesperson for the anti-graft agency said in a statement that the Acting Chairman of EFCC honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, Magu was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel,” Oyewale said in the statement.

MAGU HONOURS PANEL INVITATION Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting. The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel. Dele Oyewale Head, Media & Publicity 06/07/2020.



