Shehu Sani asked me to give 4 judges N1m each – Witness

Shehu Sani asked me to give 4 judges N1m each – Witness

Monday, July 6, 2020 1:29 pm


Senator Shehu Sani

Alhaji Sani Dauda, a prosecution witness, told a Federal High Court Abuja, on Monday, that  Sen. Shehu Sani  asked him to give N1 million each to four judges to ”help” his case.
The former senator  is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on bribery and advanced fee fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).
When the matter was called, the judge ordered that it should be stood down for 15 minutes to allow the court get an interpreter for two witnesses the prosecution had in court.
While being led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel Mr Abba Mohammed,  Alhaji Sani Dauda, through the interpreter,  told the court that he was arrested by the police with his entire family and released on Dec. 15, 2019.
According to Dauda, after  my release, Sani visited  to sympathise with me after which he called me that he wanted to see me.
When we met at my house in Maitama,  he told me that I needed to give  money to  some judges to help my case.
“He told me that he spoke to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) on my case.
”He told me to speak to the CJN but I told him I will also like to see the CJN but he said that the CJN will not want people visiting his house since security operatives including the Department of State Services, (DSS) is watching who goes in an out.
“He then made a call and I spoke to the person on the phone and the person  told me that Sani spoke to him about my case and he has spoken to  four judges that when my matter comes to them, they should inform him.
“Sani said that there are four judges that we should give N1 million each but I told him that I was already in this predicament and can’t give out money.
“He also told me that he was told that Abubakar   also had a case at the EFCC and the prosecutor was asking for N1 million, a total of N5 million and I told him I didn’t have money today and he should come back the next day.”
“I then called a Bureau De Change Operator, Abubakar to bring the money to me.”
While the witness was trying to explain how he raised the money, converting dollars to naira, the judge said that he was not satisfied with the interpreter.
The interpreter said at some point that he didn’t know how to interpret what the witness had said just as he had a hard interpreting the figure the witness was calling.
The judge adjourned the matter until July 7 and ordered that another interpreter be provided.
Earlier, Mr Bala Ismael, another prosecution witness and an employee of Dauda had told the court that the former senator visited his boss five times before the COVID-19 lockdown.
He, however, said that he was not privy to their discussion and didn’t know what Sani left with in a brown envelope.(NAN)
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Nuts and bolts of governance
    24 mins ago

    LG fund: EFCC may visit Kogi, as court adjourns conspiracy case
    40 mins ago

    Alleged N544m fraud: Court fixes date for trial of ex-SGF, 6 others
    51 mins ago

    Edo 2020: Campaigns have started officially – INEC
    57 mins ago

    Court remands couple for allegedly inflicting grievous injuries on maid in Enugu
    1 hour ago

    Ondo 2020: SDP Chair begs police to shut down party’s secretariat
    1 hour ago

    Ex-commissioner seeks N20m damages from Gov Umahi
    2 hours ago

    Throwback: ‘Daddy, I’ll be a pilot!’ And he was only 4 years old