Why I prefer Ize-Iyamu to Obaseki – Ex-PDP Campaign Council spokesman

Monday, July 6, 2020 8:56 am


Osagie Ize-Iyamu

One of the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the 2019 general election, Prince Kazeem Afegbua on Sunday explained why he is supporting the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in the September 19 Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Afegbua had earlier criticized the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for giving the gubernatorial ticket of the party to Governor Godwin Obaseki who defected to the party after he was disqualified from participating in the primary for the APC ticket.

He had therefore declared that he will not be supporting Obaseki in the governorship election.

But in a statement on Sunday, Afegbua further explained why he preferred Ize-Iyamu over Obaseki.

He said, ‘’Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s comportment, diligence at delivering responsibilities, sense of organisation and marksmanship are direct opposite of Governor Obaseki’s combative style, laced with blackmail, pretentiousness and over sanctimonious.

“Democracy talks about constructive engagement and collective bargaining. It preaches inclusion, not exclusion. It reinforces participation, involvement, and collectivity. Governor Obaseki is the opposite of what an ideal democratic situation should be. His politics is destructive, exclusive, and demonising,’’ he stated.

