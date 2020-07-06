Why SSG dumped Gov. Akeredolu

Why SSG dumped Gov. Akeredolu

Monday, July 6, 2020 10:46 am


Abegunde

Ifedayo Abegunde, the Secretary to Ondo State Government has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. 

Abegunde announced his resignation in Akure on Monday morning. 

His resign is coming barely a month after Akeredolu’s Deputy Agboola Ajayi resigned and later defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. 

Sources told this magazine that Abegunde was nominated to Akeredolu for appointment as the SSG by Agboola.

It was gathered that his resignation was expected after Agboola, his political mentor quit the cabinet. 

According to sources, with his resignation the former SSG will join the PDP to help Agboola who has been cleared to run in primary of the party for Ondo governorship election to get the ticket. 

