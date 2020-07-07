600 Nigerian shops in Ghana re-opened, says Union President 

600 Nigerian shops in Ghana re-opened, says Union President 

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 6:38 pm


Abike Dabiri-Erewa

 

Over six hundred shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana had been re-opened to business by the Ghanaian government said the President, National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr Ken Ukaoha.
Ukaoha disclosed this while on a solidarity visit to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),  Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Tuesday in Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in November 2019 Ghana Union of Traders Association closed down foreign-run shops said to be violating a Ghanaian law barring non-nationals from operating in the domestic retail space.
He said that the visit was to commend the NiDCOM Chairman for her unrelenting efforts in resolving the lockdown of Nigerian shops in Ghana for over six months.
Ukaoha said that the ECOWAS protocol of Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services shouldn’t be observed in breach but rather in the spirit of brotherhood and diplomatic reciprocity.
Responding, Dabiri-Erewa thanked the NANTS President, for appreciating Nigeria’s role in the re-opening of Nigerian shops in Ghana.
She attributed the success to President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention, which was multi-level especially at the highest level of diplomacy and bilateral relations between both countries.
Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerian Traders in Ghana to always obey the laws of their host country and conduct themselves in a dignified and respectful manner.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Ritual killing: Man sentenced to death by hanging
    16 mins ago

    Third Mainland Bridge: FG, LASG draw traffic plan towards 6 months closure
    34 mins ago

    Man in court for calling woman 1,592 times in 2 months
    43 mins ago

    Police nab 7 suspects for rape, one for sodomy in Kebbi
    52 mins ago

    774, 000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate over execution of programme
    1 hour ago

    Aderinto joins race for 13th UI vice chancellorship
    1 hour ago

    774, 000 Jobs: Ngige apologises to National Assembly
    1 hour ago

    Police nab 4 for allegedly robbing hotel guests in Awka