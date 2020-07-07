Aderinto joins race for 13th UI vice chancellorship

Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, the immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), University of Ibadan, has formally joined the race for the 13th Vice Chancellorship slot of Nigeria’s premier university.

Aderinto, currently Head, Department of Sociology, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that Aderinto is perceived a strong contender to the position set to be vacated by incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof Idowu Olayinka, towards the end of the year.

Aderinto broke the news of his intention on the Faculty of the Social Sciences Whatsapp platform immediately after submitting his application.

He also used the opportunity to solicit their support and prayers to enable him actualise his dream.

“Dear Colleagues, I wish to inform you that I have just submitted my application for the position of the VC of our University.

“I seek your support in prayers. God bless you,” he said.

NAN reports that though there was no academic work in the university due to the ongoing strike, political meetings and mobilisation had kicked off informally.

Aderinto informed that he had started to receive wide support in the university with many praying for a successful outing.

Aderinto, the best graduating student for his set, had served the university in several capacities such as Examinations Officer, Sub-dean, Dean Postgraduate School and Director of Special Duties in the office of the Vice Chancellor.

He had also been acting Head of Sociology at the Lagos State University (LASU).

NAN investigation revealed no fewer than seven other aspirants, including Former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof Remi Raji, incumbent Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Kayode Adebowale, Provost, College of Medicine, Prof. Bunmi Olaopa, and Former Chief Medical Director, UCH, Prof. Temitope Alonge, among others.