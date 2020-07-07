APC crisis: Giadom, others continue legal battle in Rivers

The Port Harcourt Division of Court of Appeal has adjourned till Monday July 13 to hear written addresses on an appeal filed by one Okirigwe Jason Obi against Dele Moses and others, challenging the decision of the Rivers State High Court on their eligibility to participate in the State All Progressives Congress.

Okirigwe and other had filed the appeal in CA/PH/122m/20, challenging the judgement of Justice George Omereji ,which stated that only those who bought forms in May 2018 were eligible to participate in the party’s congresses in the state.

When the matter was mentioned in court on Monday, two motions were tendered. They include: Motion Exparte filed on June 19, 2020 for order of accelerated hearing of application and another motion filed same day for leave to appeal as persons having interest in the judgement of the court.

Chief Emenike Ebete represented the appellant in the matter, while Mr Henry Bello stood as counsel for the 10 respondents in the suit.

Bello told the court that he had filed counter affidavit of 9 paragraphs on the motion by the appellant, while Ebete also noted the response from the respondents.

Meanwhile, the lead judge of three man panel, Justice I.M. M. Salauwa, after noting that the matter as internal issue of the party, adjourned till Monday, July 13 for written addresses.

Similarly, the court has also adjourned till Wednesday July 15, 2020, to hear the suit CA/PH/124m/20, by Hon Victor Giadom against Dele Moses, challenging a Rivers State High Court ruling which disqualified him to hold the office of Acting National Chairman of APC.