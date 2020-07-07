Buhari, PDP, APC mourn Kwara Chief of Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are mourning Alhaji Aminu Logun, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State who died on Tuesday evening from COVID-19 complications.

In his condolence message to Kwara State Governor through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, President Buhari described Logun as a dedicated public officer.

”I just received the sad and unfortunate news on the death of Alhaji Logun, a successful industrialist and consummate public intellectual.

”He was a passionate member of our party, APC, who worked for its progress at state and national levels.

“His death comes at a time his services were greatly needed by the party and government as part of our rebuilding efforts.’’

Buhari also condoled with Gov. Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara, the state’s executive council and the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The president prayed that Allah would forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds with paradise.

Buhari also prayed that God would grant Logun’s family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

In its condolence message, PDP, through its Kwara State Chairman, commiserated with the family of the deceased, Ilorin Emirate, the government and people of Kwara.

Shittu described the deceased as a patriot, responsible and committed public servant, who served his principal and the state diligently until his unfortunate demise.

“The party prays Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late Logun and grant him Aljanah Firdaus.

“We also pray to Allah to give the bereaved family, the governor and his loved ones the strength and fortitude to bear the huge loss,” he said.

The PDP chairman urged the people to continue to observe all precautionary measures targeted at combating the disease while expressing hope that the state and the nation at large would soon overcome the pandemic.

In his reaction, the state Chairman of APC, Alhaji Bashir Bolarinwa, described as sudden, sad and shocking the demise of the Chief of Staff.

Bolarinwa in a statement said the deceased was a cereberated administrator, outstanding and consummate intellectual who brought to bear all his endeavours, intellect and exposure garnered over the years in the private and public sectors.

“As Chairman of the Transition Committee of the then governor-elect, he showcased all his positive attributes which thereafter earned him the position of Chief of Staff to AbdulRazaq.

“He has since then discharged the responsibility of his office with candour, panache and commitment.

“On behalf of our party, l condole with Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, his family, friends and associates and pray that Allah will forgive the deceased shortcomings and grant him aljanah firdaus,” he said.