Buhari suspends Magu – Report

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 3:09 pm


 

Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

Embattled Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been suspended from office, BBC has reported quoting sources in the Nigerian Presidency.

Magu has been under the media radar since he was practically forced to appear before a presidential panel investigating the disposal of assets recovered by the Commission and other sundry allegations of corruption against him on Monday afternoon.

He answered questions from the panel sitting at the presidential villa late into the night.

Reports indicated that he was detained at a police facility overnight from where he was taken before the panel for continuation of questioning on Tuesday.

