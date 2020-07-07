COVID-19: Aniagwu, 21 others discharged in Delta

COVID-19: Aniagwu, 21 others discharged in Delta

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 5:25 pm


Aniagwu: tested negative to COVID-19 after treatment

 *Secretary to the State Government,SSG, Chiedu Ebie  awaits result of his test

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Delta Government on Tuesday announced that the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and 21 other persons have been discharged from Isolation Centre in the state where they were treated for COVID-19.

Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said in a statement in Asaba, that they were discharged after they tested negative for the virus following long periods of isolation and treatment.

He said that Aniagwu and the 21 others were discharged from various treatment centres across the state, and recalled that the commissioner tested positive to the virus on June 20.

Also I his Facebook page Aniagwu wrote:   “COVID-19: Am now Negative! Glory be to God for answering the fervent prayers of millions of Nigerians who have shown me uncommon love and care during this trying period of isolation. I remain eternally grateful”.
Ifeajika added that Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, who tested positive same day as Aniagwu, was awaiting the result of his final test to determine when he would be discharged.

He reiterated the appeal of the state government to the people to support its efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic by complying with the protocols prescribed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying “COVID-19 is real and a serious health challenge’’.
