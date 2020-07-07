COVID-19: Aniagwu, 21 others discharged in Delta

The Delta Government on Tuesday announced that the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and 21 other persons have been discharged from Isolation Centre in the state where they were treated for COVID-19.

Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said in a statement in Asaba, that they were discharged after they tested negative for the virus following long periods of isolation and treatment.

He said that Aniagwu and the 21 others were discharged from various treatment centres across the state, and recalled that the commissioner tested positive to the virus on June 20.