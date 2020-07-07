Fed. Rep, Akande-Sadipe, pays second tranche of N25M to indigent students

The Federal lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency and Chairperson, House of Representative Committee on Diaspora Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe has paid the second tranche of her 25-million-naira TASK scholarship.

This payment is the second tranche of the year 2019/2020 session for 20 indigent students drawn from communities across the Oluyole Federal Constituency.

Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe in a bid to fulfil her campaign promises launched the N 25 Million Naira scholarship immediately after her election to the 9th Assembly.

In a Statement issued by her Media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, Akande Sadipe affirmed that the scholarship beneficiaries were selected on merit and each student was graded with a cumulative average of their academic standings and entry essay.

In December, 2019, Hon. Akande – Sadipe flagged off the N 25 Million Naira scholarship scheme at her constituency office, where the first set of beneficiaries were awarded dummy cheques.

Sadipe disclosed that payments to beneficiaries were deposited to each recipient’s bank account which covers the balance of their tuition fee and incidental expenses for the 2019/2020 academic year.

In addition to this, Hon . Akande-Sadipe has initiated steps to commence the request for applications for new set of beneficiaries for the 2020/2021 academic year.

“The reason I believe so passionately in providing opportunities such as this, is that education has the potential to transform our nation, thereby creating progress and growth. Every citizen is a pillar of the nation and every nation rests on billions of such pillars. The more educated the pillars are, the stronger the nation’s foundation would be”, she said.

Hon. Akande continued, “It’s my desire that few of you someday may become legislators like me or even the Governor of Oyo State. Stay focused and committed, the sky is the limit”.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Olalere Ololade appreciated the lawmaker through his twitter handle: @granitolamide saying, “Good Afternoon everyone on this platform. My sincere appreciation and gratitude goes to Honourable Tolulope Akande Sadipe K for fulfilling her promise she made when she awarded us scholarship worth #100,000 on Dec 1, 2019, I have received the #100,000 for the first year of the scholarship scheme.”

“I was surprised when I saw the credit alert on the phone because I don’t believe it, I’m short of words but I pray May Almighty Allah in HIS mercy Continue to be with you throughout your days And May He make you Continue in fulfilling all the promises that you made during your campaign. Once again, I really appreciate your efforts Ma. God Bless you and your crew”.