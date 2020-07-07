I’m the fastest growing musician in the world – Brymo

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 11:30 pm
By Nehru Odeh
Popular Nigerian musician, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, aka Brymo, has said he is the fastest growing musician in the world. He made this claim on Tuesday 7 July 2020 via his Twitter handle, @BrymOlawale.
“I’m the fastest growing musician in the world,” he tweeted
No sooner had he made the claim than it generated mixed reactions from Twitter users.
However, this is not the first time the highly talented artiste is generating controversy, as he had been embroiled in one controversy or the other since he released his debut album in 2007.
Here are some of the reactions:
You’re the best in what your doing
You are the music inself
No be lie….. Use am do give away laidat…. Lol
Legendary brymo
·U are the best in whatever u do bro, luv ur sound
And you don’t need to prove it to anyone
Who Sabi Sabi
If u kw u kw
·Blow your trumpet
Na this kain over hyping kill 2020!
Be your own hype man. That’s d goal!
Oya dem go kill themselves now
I see them coming
Nobody go hype you if you no hype yourself Gbayi broski!!
Enter google
Cappuccino
They are on their way
Swears
Nice one man
No be lie.
you na sabi Man. Respect
·No one can be like you man
U shud feel dat way
Dem go wan commit suicide under this tweet now.
Don’t let them drag you o
Next…
Lol.. for how many years now sir.
Congratulations
·We all need this Brymo energy.
No sir you slow
When I go Sabi blow my trumpet like this
Let em be deceiving you.
Amen
Lord, your daughter needs this level of confidence in her life
Speak it into existence like BrymO…
Some will come and say he is lying
Real Fact!!! No Doubt…Your Consistency over the Years and Originality says it all..Respect Large!!
How old are you?
