Man in court for calling woman 1,592 times in 2 months

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 7:15 pm


Justice

A man in Spain has been accused of stalking and calling a woman over 1,500 times in just two months after she rejected his proposal, the news agency Europa Press reported on Tuesday.

“According to the prosecution of the case, the man began harassing the woman via phone in August 2018 after she told him that she did not want to go out with him,’’ the agency reported.

The prosecution said from then on, the defendant called the woman repeatedly.

Between April 3 and May 31 of 2019 he dialed her number 1,592 times, prompting the woman to notify the police.

He purportedly also insulted her on social media networks.

The prosecution in the northern Spanish city of Langreo is seeking a prison sentence of one year and nine months and compensation of 500 Euros (564 dollars) for the victim.

The defendant would also be barred from contacting or seeing the woman. (dpa/NAN)

