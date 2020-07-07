Ministry takes delivery of 10, 000 face masks for sporting activities

Ministry takes delivery of 10, 000 face masks for sporting activities

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 6:21 am


 

Sunday Dare

As part of  efforts to stem  the spread  of the covid-19 pandemic, Youth Corps Members on Monday delivered more than 10,000 face masks to the Ministry of Youth and  Sports Development to be distributed  to athletes.
The ceremony  which took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports  Development  in Abuja, saw the Director  General of the NYSC Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu hand over the masks to the Permanent  Secretary  of  the Ministry  Mr. Gabriel  Aduda who stood in for the Minister Mr. Sunday Dare.
The  over 10,000 face masks handmade by the corps members  were  produced ahead of the resumption  of  sporting activities  to support athletes  against the spread of covid-19 during the festival which was put on hold.
 Aduda while  receiving the masks  from the corps members, said he was  impressed with their kind gesture towards complementing  the Ministry’s efforts  at safeguarding  the health of   Nigerian athletes.  He affirmed  that the effort would further  complement the local content production  championed by President Mohamnadu Buhari, even as it would make the Corpers self employed.
“This memorable event is important to us because of what the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration is doing to support local content by giving room for home grown initiatives.”
It would be recalled that the Ministry had requested for  20, 000 face masks, but 10, 000 pieces were delivered.
Brigadier General  Ibrahim  applauded  the Ministry for giving opportunity to the Corps members to contribute  towards making the  society  safe.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    Ikwunado/ Ikokwu 4: Indicted police officers dismissed, to be docked
    7 hours ago

    Group lauds Buhari for sack of Oshiomhole-led NWC
    7 hours ago

    For Oshiomhole, it’s not a requiem
    7 hours ago

    WAEC Exams commence Aug. 4th – Minister
    7 hours ago

    Police Service Commission dismisses 10 officers, demotes 8 others
    8 hours ago

    Covid-19: At last Kogi establishes testing laboratories
    8 hours ago

    Magu: Malami working against Buhari’s anti-corruption war, says PACAC
    9 hours ago

    Decontamination of schools start Tuesday -FG