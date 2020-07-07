Ondo lawmakers set to impeach deputy governor

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 1:35 pm


Agboola Ajayi

Despite indications that he has hurriedly approached a court in Akure, Ondo State capital to stop the move, Mr Agboola Ajayi, the embattled deputy governor may not escape impeachment.

Lawmakers in State House of Assembly on Tuesday morning commenced the process of removing Ajayi who has defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party from office him.

In the impeachment process which is still ongoing, the lawmakers are looking at  allegation of gross misconduct against Ajayi who has obtained a PDP ticket to contest against Rotimi Akeredolu, his boss in the state’s impending governorship election.

The impeachment process is being conducted under tight security with heavy deployment of police and officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on ground to ensure that things will not get out of hand.

 

Details later.

