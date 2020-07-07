Police nab 4 for allegedly robbing hotel guests in Awka

The police command in Anambra says it has arrested four people, who allegedly scaled a fence to rob customers of their phones and valuables in a hotel at Isuaniocha community, near Awka.

The Spokesman of the command, Mr Haruna Mohammed, made the disclosure in a statement in Awka on Tuesday.

Mohammed said that preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the suspects with the aid of a surveillance camera, which was installed at the hotel.

He said that one Charles Nwammadu, the owner of Prince Charles Hotel in Isuaniocha in the Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra reported the matter at Mgbaku police out-station in Awka.

“The hoodlums climbed over the hotel fence at 1 a.m. and robbed some customers of their phones and other valuables.

“The case is under investigation and the suspects are assisting the police with useful information after which they would be arraigned,” Mohammed said.

He reiterated that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, had told hoteliers in the state to install closed-circuit television in their hotel premises.

Mohammed said that the police had earlier carried out a background check on all hotel workers in the state to ensure safety and security at various hotels.