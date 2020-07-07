Police nab 7 suspects for rape, one for sodomy in Kebbi

The Police Command in Kebbi has arrested seven suspected rapists and one for sodomy in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Agunbiade Oluyemi-Lasore, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Oluyemi-Lasore, said that the arrests were made from May to June, adding that the period under review was challenging and eventful for the command.

The police Commissioner said that in spite of the daunting challenges, the command was able to crack most of criminal syndicates terrorising the state and made quite a number of arrests.

Oluyemi-Lasore said on May 10 and 30, one Musa Abubakar of Argungu LGA, 27 and Kabiru Hassan of Dandi LGA, 28, forcefully had carnal knowledge of girls aged 10 and 8, respectively.