Rector warns against abandoned projects in Kogi Poly

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 11:05 pm


Kogi state Polytechnic


Contractors handling projects for the kogi state Polytechnic Lokoja,  have  been advised   to maintain highest standards in the execution of the contacts to avoid being  blacklisted

The Acting Rector of the institution Dr. Salisu O. Usman gave the advice  today in Lokoja,  during the presentation ceremony  of  “award  letters”  to the deserving contractors who emerged victorious after competitive bidding process for seven Tetfund  projects to be executed for  the institution .

The Rector noted that the era of abandoned projects  syndrome has gone forever advising contractors to comply strictly with the bill of quantities  in order to avoid collision with the management.

He frowned at the plethora of abandoned projects doning the landscape of the poytechnic and assured that he is determined to change the narrative for the school to have value for its money for the benefits of humanity and the institution.

He explained that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund ( Tetfund)  is magnanimous with the school by  approving the construction of seven legacy projects aimed at enhancing teaching and learning and urged the contractors to exhibit highest level of professionalism in the execution of the projects.

Dr Salisu Usman disclosed that on assumption of office about three months ago, he promised to utilise his contacts to bring functional developments to the institution which according to him culminated in approval of these seven  projects for the polytechnic.

He said as part of his efforts at repositioning the school to meet the yearnings of 21st century higher institution,  he has completed the hosting  of internet services within the campuses  to aid the e- learning method adopted to keep the students abreast during the lockdown period occasioned by the Covid 19 pandemic.

The polytechnic administrator noted that he has  also put in place  proactive measures  to discourage students from participating in cultism and cult related activities saying   their identified  meeting points have been cleared of debris , as it will give the security personels clear view to effectively monitor their activities.

“I advised you (Contractors) to liaise with the consultant  in every stage of the project to avoid running fouls of the specifications . If you follow the standard you will not have problems with us” He warned.

Those  present at the occasion include, the Tetfund Consultant, Gimba and Partners, Heads of Professional Associations in the state, contractors and Management staff of the college. The consultant vowed to stick to standards in his handling of the projects.

