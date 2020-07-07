Teacher, 27, remanded for defiling 8- year- old pupil in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A 26- year – old man, Kelechi Nwakwo, has been remanded in Port Harcourt correctional centre for defiling an eight- year- old girl at Elele Local Government area of Rivers State.

The plea of Kelechi who is facing a one count charge of defilement could not be taken since the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case.

The suspect, kelechi, a home teacher, allegedly defiled the victim by inserting his fingers into her private part and also penetrated her before taking her to the parent’s house, according to court papers.

The Senior Magistrate, Lenu Baridan, in his ruling ordered that the case file be duplicated and original document remitted to the office of Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, for legal Advise and remanded the suspect to Port Harcourt Correction Centre

Baridan later adjourned the matter to 8th of September 2020 for advise from the DPP.