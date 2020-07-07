Uwaila: UNIBEN’s VC not happy with pace of Police investigation

Authorities of the University of Benin has expressed concern over the slow pace of the Police investigation into the rape and gruesome murder of a student, late Uwaila Omozuwa.

In a statement, issued by Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Lilian Salami, had complained about the slow phase of investigation when she visited the Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr Johnson Kokumo in Benin City on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Omozuwa, 22, a 100 level Microbiology student, was reportedly raped and murdered in a church in Benin City on Wednesday, May 27.

She later died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Sunday, May 31.

Salami appealed to the Police to support the institution in crime prevention and management.

“My heart is still heavy, especially, because the circumstances of Miss Omozuwa’s death are yet to be unraveled and the perpetrators brought to book,’’ she said.

The VC urged the Police to do all in their power to ensure that no stone is left unturned in their investigation of the crime.

In his response, the Police Commissioner described the DNA and Forensic Centre of the University of Benin as one of the best in the country.

Kokumo told the VC that efforts were being made to bring the culprits to justice with the arrest of two key suspects.

He said that the Police would be happy to collaborate with the university in training its officers in forensic.