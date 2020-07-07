Why Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo, was arrested over nude photo.

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 5:32 pm


Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Akuapem Poloo with 7-year-old son

By Nehru Odeh

Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Akuapem Poloo who posed completely naked before her seven year old son to mark his birthday has been arrested.

According to sources, Poloo was picked up by operatives of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and has been sent to the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit around the Ministries in Accra.

The arrest is coming days after Child Rights International petitioned the Inspector-General of Police in Ghana. The non- governmental organization, in the petition asked the Police to investigate her over the controversial birthday photo with her son which went viral on social media.

This is not coming as a surprise, as the photo, which the actress posted on Tuesday 30 June, generated outrage and condemnation, with many calling for her arrest and prosecution. However the actress, who said she went completely naked before her son because she gave birth to her naked, later pulled down the post and tendered an apology.

