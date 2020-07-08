Amotekun’s recruitment: Traditional rulers to endorse candidates in Ekiti

Persons to be recruited into the Ekiti State Security Network, codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ are to collect letters from their traditional rulers affirming their indigene status and characters.

The state Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd.) made this known in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

Komolafe, who was addressing newsmen at the commencement of the recruitment exercise, said this was to ensure that people of questionable character did not find their way into the security outfit.

He also said that for anyone to be qualified, the person must be between the ages of 18 and 60, with minimum qualification of primary school leaving certificate.

Komolafe said that contrary to insinuations, the process would be devoid of politics and any form of inducement, insisting that only the best and most suitable among the applicants would be enlisted.

The corps commander, therefore, called on politicians in the state to steer clear of the recruitment exercise.

“We have started the recruitment process and we call on our people, who are interested in being part of Operation Amotekun to go online at www.amotekun.ekitistate.gov.ng to apply.

“The instructions are there. I want to say that people who will work in this corps will be those without any record of crime or other unwholesome acts.

“Our traditional rulers will also play key roles in this regard, as the applicants will need attestation letters from them to confirm whether they are from the community and to be assured that they will be involved in any form of criminality.

“There won’t be room for politicians in this regard. The governor has assured that he will give me free hand to do this very important job and achieve the desired results of securing our state.

“I won’t allow any politician to compromise the standard set for the security outfit and I can assure you that we will not allow politics to derail us,” he said.

Komolafe, who described Operation Amotekun as a child of necessity, said that it was aimed at checkmating the scourge of insecurity ravaging South-West zone.

He assured residents that the corps would be above board in the task of securing the state.

The corps commander, however, called on residents to support the security outfit in their respective communities with accurate and timely information.

NAN recalls that Gov. Kayode Fayemi had, in March, signed into law the bill for the establishment of Operation Amotekun.

The governor said that the security outfit was aimed at ending the scourge of kidnappings, killings and other heinous crimes in the state.