As virus cases rise, Iranian leader bans wedding, funeral ceremonies

`Both are banned until further notice,” Rowhani told a cabinet meeting, and said that the requirement for people to wear face masks in public places should remain in place.

“That’s the only way we can start into autumn feeling relaxed,” Rowhani was cited as saying by Isna News Agency.

Thousands of Iranians have been infected with the virus while attending wedding and funeral ceremonies where protective health regulations were not observed, according to the Health Ministry.

Alongside travelling by public transport, such ceremonies are the places where people are most likely to become infected, the ministry said.

Iran recorded a surge in cases this week, with 350 deaths due to the virus reported during the last 48 hours.

More than 5,200 people were infected with the coronavirus in the same period.

In total, more than 12,000 people in the country have died of the virus, and more than 250,000 have been infected, the ministry said on Wednesday, according to a report by the IRNA News Agency. (dpa/NAN)