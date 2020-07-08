Church offers scholarship to 75 undergraduate, PG students to study overseas

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, Founder and General Overseer, Omega Power Ministry International (OPM), Port Harcourt, on Wednesday said it had offered scholarship to 75 undergraduate and postgraduate students to study overseas.

Chinyere, while handing over the admission letters and international passports to the beneficiaries in Port Harcourt, said that the students would study in Poland, Turkey and United Kingdom.

According to him, the beneficiaries are the best out of over 4,000 participants that go through a competitive test.

He said that everything had been paid by the church, as none of the beneficiaries would pay a kobo.

“The school fees, accommodation and feeding have all been paid including transportation, accommodation, feeding as they go to Abuja for their visa.

“Wealth and success is not how much you have in your bank account, but it is how many lives you are able to change with the money in your account.

”That is what true success is. OPM’s dream is to pull up as many people that are down, so that when I am no longer there, people can make reference to the humanitarian service.

“People will, in the future, say that they are successful lawyers, medical doctors and engineers among others because of OPM, and it’s the reason the church is pushing people up from nothing to something,” he said.

Chinyere said that the scholarship was targeted at those that could not afford education abroad, adding that his joy was to bring people out from nothing to something for God to be glorified.

“The scholarship is financed 100 per cent with support from OPM partners, tithes and offerings.

”I thank the partners, the more people we are able to help, the more God will bless them.

“You can see we are not using the partnership seeds, offerings and tithes to do extravagant things but to touch human lives that will affect the society positively,” he added.

The cleric disclosed that a child of one of the victims of police brutality in Port Harcourt was also a beneficiary.

Mr Ifeanyi Onyekwere, a victim, who survived mindless brutality of E-Crack, a unit of Police Command in Rivers, thanked the cleric for his kind support.

Onyekwere said that Apostle Chinyere has been assisting him and the late Chima Ikwunado’s family since he came out from police detention.

“I was called and informed that my son is a beneficiary of OPM’s overseas scholarship, I am elated because the Man of God has done so much for me.

“When I came out from the illegal police detention, he gave me N100,000 for treatment, and now scholarship for my son.

“God shall continue to bless OPM. I’ve never imagined that my son will travel abroad to study but God has made it possible through the generosity of OPM,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Wachinemem Wisdom, said the opportunity to study mechanical engineering was unbelievable because she had never imagined it.

“God will surely bless our father in the Lord for this opportunity and no evil shall come near him.

“If you know my background, where I am coming from, and now traveling abroad to study in Turkey, you will help me cry, I give God all the glory for this,” she said.