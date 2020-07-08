COVID-19: Elumelu negative, urges colleagues to go for tests

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), has called on members and staff of the House to undergo test for COVID-19.

Elumelu made the call in a statement on Wednesday after he and his household tested negative for the dreaded COVID-19 for the second time.

He said that the call became necessary in view of claims that 50 lawmakers tested positive for the virus and were hiding their true status even from the leadership of the House.

“I did another COVID-19 test on Friday, 3 July 2020 with my family and other 11 domestic staff, and I am happy to announce that the results came out negative.

“I advise colleagues and staff of the National Assembly to do same so as to dispel raging speculations that the House may have been plagued with the virus,” he said.

NAN recalls that the House embarked on a one-week recess on July 7 after a closed door session with members and the leadership.

Elumelu said that being positive is not a death sentence as more people have been known to have recovered from the virus and were living healthy lives.