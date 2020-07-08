COVID-19: Elumelu negative, urges colleagues to go for tests

COVID-19: Elumelu negative, urges colleagues to go for tests

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 1:55 pm


Ndudi Elumelu

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), has called on members and staff of the House to undergo test for COVID-19.

Elumelu made the call in a statement on Wednesday after he and his household tested negative for the dreaded COVID-19 for the second time.

He said that the call became necessary in view of claims that 50 lawmakers tested positive for the virus and were hiding their true status even from the leadership of the House.

“I did another COVID-19 test on Friday, 3 July 2020 with my family and other 11 domestic staff, and I am happy to announce that the results came out negative.

“I advise colleagues and staff of the National Assembly to do same so as to dispel raging speculations that the House may have been plagued with the virus,” he said.

NAN recalls that the House embarked on a one-week recess on July 7 after a closed door session with members and the leadership.

Elumelu said that being positive is not a death sentence as more people have been known to have recovered from the virus and were living healthy lives.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Federal Character Commission to audit MDAs nominal rolls
    26 mins ago

    NPA defends ‘lopsided appointments’
    36 mins ago

    Police arrest bandit, wife with 2 AK 47 rifles in Kebbi
    43 mins ago

    Gunmen kill District Head in Kebbi
    52 mins ago

    Flash: FCC to audit nominal roll of FG’s agencies
    2 hours ago

    Beyond Cutting Keyamo To Size
    2 hours ago

    Kogi inaugurates Ag CJ, President Customary Court of Appeal
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Political Woman’s Hell On Earth