Covid-19 more prevalent among males – Expert

By Jethro Ibileke

As the Coronavirus disease continues to ravage the world, medical experts have noted that there is a higher prevalent rate of Coronavirus infection among males than females.

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, made this disclosure while delivering a lecture during a webinar tagged “Covid-19 ln UBTH: A UBTH Staff Webinar,” organised by the Hospital.

The CMD who further disclosed that the elderly people of 60 years and above are more susceptible to fatalities, warned that the pandemic is yet to peak in the various states and the country at large.

Delivering the lecture titled, Covid-19 ln UBTH: An Overview, Obaseki urged that “all hands must still be on deck to ensure that morbidity and mortalities are reduced.”

He enumerated challenges faced by the Hospital in its fight against the dreaded disease to include health-care worker burnout, diminishing morale, health-care worker infections with Covid-19, inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), dwindling cash flow and increasing overheads.

He however noted that well-motivated, self-sacrificing workforce, prior emphasis on quality health-care, appropriate use of technology, evidence-based decision-making helped the Hospital to respond appropriately to the pandemic.

Prof. Obaseki thanked the Chairman of the Hospital management Board, Bashorun Adedoja Adewolu and other members, Edo state government, the state representative of WHO, Mrs. Faith Ireye, for their immense support.

Other speakers at the webinar included Dr. G. Oko-Oboh, whose lecture was on “Situation Analysis (Nigeria, Edo State and UBTH), Prof C.E. Omuemu and Dr. B. Okwara who jointly talked on Clinical Management of Covid-19 in UBTH.

Also, Dr. S. Okugbo, presented a paper on “Keeping the Hospital running: Logistics and supply chain management; while Dr. (Mrs.) E. Ogboghodo, delivered a presentation on “Infection prevention and control and surveillance activities in UBTH during a pandemic.”

The webinar afforded the Hospital management opportunity to share experience with critical stakeholders involved in the management of Covid-19 in Edo state and beyond.

The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, was represented by Dr. Tochi Okwor.