Flash: FCC to audit nominal roll of FG’s agencies

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 1:18 pm


Nigeria Federal Secretariat, Abuja

The Federal Character Commission is to audit the nominal roll of all Federal Government Agencies to ensure enforcement of the principle of federal character.
The New Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr Muheeba Npom made this known during a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.
