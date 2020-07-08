Foundation donates operational vehicles to Kogi Police

Foundation donates operational vehicles to Kogi Police

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 9:00 am



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A charity group, Waves of Success Foundation has donated three operation vehicles to the Kogi State Police Command to help in combating crime in the State. The ceremony took place at the Police headquarter in Looking Tuesday.

Chairman and Founder of the group Yusuf Okpanachi promised to continue collaborating with the police in tackling the increasing cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other forms of crimes which have bedeviled the state in recent times.

“As an NGO, part of our social responsibilities to our immediate society is to complement government’s fight against insecurity of lives and property of citizens.

”We are ready to work with the police in finding lasting solution to the alarming rate of crimes across the state. Security of lives and property of the people should be seen as a joint efforts between the police, individuals and organizations, ” Okpanachi explained.

Okpanachi therefore, appealed to the people of Kogi state to redouble their efforts in giving useful information that would assist the police to get rid of criminals in the state.

He assured that his foundation is ever ready to provide more philanthropic gestures to aid security agencies in the state for effective service delivery.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba while receiving the operation vehicles at the Police Command Headquarters in Lokoja, thanked the Foundation for the assistance and promised to utilize the vehicles for the purpose intended.

The commissioner said that Waives of Success Foundation is a God sent organization that would ever be remembered for touching positively on the lives of the people with a call on other foundations in the state to emulate.

He noted that government alone cannot provide all facilities needed to secure the lives and property of Nigerians hence the reason joint collaboration in this direction is required from every body.

